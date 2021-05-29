Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,053 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $31,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.