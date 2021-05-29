Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,995 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

