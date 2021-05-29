Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

