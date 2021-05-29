TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $661.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $648.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.15. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $650.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

