Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $491,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of SON opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

