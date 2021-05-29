Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.