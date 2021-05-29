Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NYSE ST opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

