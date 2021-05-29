Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADYEN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

