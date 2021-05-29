Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 930 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $154.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

