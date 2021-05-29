Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.17.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

