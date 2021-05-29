Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.05.

ADAP stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

