M&T Bank Corp Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $101.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.