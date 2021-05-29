Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Teresa M. Vermillion Sells 8,000 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

