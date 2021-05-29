Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

ETON opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

