Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.
ETON opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
