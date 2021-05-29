Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $464,954.32 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Datto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

