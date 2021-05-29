Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $513,478.08 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

