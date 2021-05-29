M&T Bank Corp Has $412,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWH stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

