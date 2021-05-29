M&T Bank Corp Has $422,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

