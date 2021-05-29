Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

