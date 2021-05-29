M&T Bank Corp Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

