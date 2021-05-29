Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

