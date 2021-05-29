Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,262 shares of company stock worth $1,592,129. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

