Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $593,000 Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 16,191 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $64,116.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 51,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $202,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,541,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,844. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

