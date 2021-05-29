Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,289 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

