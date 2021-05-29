Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CECO Environmental worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CECE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

