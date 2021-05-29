Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,264 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.63 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.