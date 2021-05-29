Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

