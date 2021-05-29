Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 71,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

