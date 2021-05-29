Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.08.

INTU stock opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.13. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

