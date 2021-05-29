Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.14.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after buying an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

