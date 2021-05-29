SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.09. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

