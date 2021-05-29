Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

