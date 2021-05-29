QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

