Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 75,114 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.