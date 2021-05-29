Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $745.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.