BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BRP Group worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.