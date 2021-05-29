Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 391,820 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.10 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,375 shares of company stock worth $2,610,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

