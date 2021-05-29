The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $37.00 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

