Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,319 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.