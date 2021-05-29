Comerica Bank Has $275,000 Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $528.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 2.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

