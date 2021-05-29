$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 256.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

