Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,292 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $763.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

