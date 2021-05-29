Morgan Stanley Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $65.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.