Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $265.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock worth $288,620,943. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

