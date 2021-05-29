Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.