Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1-year low of $130.92 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.14.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

