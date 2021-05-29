Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.