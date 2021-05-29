Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 33,144 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82.

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $971.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

