Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
