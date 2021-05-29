Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 833,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 155,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

