Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 292.5% in May

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 292.5% from the April 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

